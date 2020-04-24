Panic this afternoon in Nova Scotia as RCMP responded to unconfirmed reports of gunfire in Halifax suburbs.

Police issued an emergency alert at about 4:00 p.m. local time asking people to shelter in place while police searched the areas of Hubley, Tantallon, and Hammonds Plains.

Police have searched the areas and have given the all-clear but stay on scene out of an abundance of caution. There have been no confirmed reports of shots fired.

All clear; The areas of Haliburton Heights, #Hubley #Tantallon #HammondsPlains have been extentively searched. No evidence of shots fired. Police continue to patrol the area. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 24, 2020

Another gun complaint in Dartmouth has resulted in two men being charged after being caught passing an airsoft gun back and forth in a Canadian Tire parking lot.