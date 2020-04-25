There are now 1948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 95 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 115, up one from yesterday’s numbers.

Two additional deaths have been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 100.

Dr. Henry says it’s important no one is left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Particularly, people who I know dealing with many different crises,” Dr. Henry says. “Including people who use drugs, people who are unhoused and homeless. Everyone in B.C. deserves to feel safe, protected and supported through these crises.”

Of the confirmed cases, 1137 people have returned back to full health.

So far, over 71,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.