Viiew of Alert Bay from the government dock. (Supplied by the Village of Alert Bay website)

The small, tight-knit island community of Alert Bay near Port McNeill is being hit hard by the COVID-19 virus.

A cluster of cases has turned up in the village and the Namgis First Nation on Cormorant Island.

One member of the community has now died.

The news was revealed by Dr. Dan Cutfeet of the Namgis health clinic in a video posted on social media.

He urged people with symptoms to get tested.

He thanked the people of Alert Bay for their efforts to curb the spread of the virus in these “challenging times.”

Earlier this month, Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan revealed he had contracted COVID-19.

The village declared an emergency and imposed a nightly curfew and strict restrictions on access to the island by ferry.

Anyone traveling to or from the island must show proof their trip is essential.

With files from Mike Patterson