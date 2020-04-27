The province is doling out $11.8 million in grants to support crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

In total, 267 projects – led by community not-for-profits, school districts and others – will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth said taking the proceeds of crime and putting them back into our communities “is just one of the many ways we’re enhancing the services that people count on.”

“These grants support programs that make our communities safer, including those that prevent domestic violence, deter youth from engaging in a life of crime, and help people rebuild and heal from trauma.”

Programs benefiting in Powell River include:

Powell River Educational Services Society, $28,935 . The funds are allocated to the society’s Kʷakʷɛm (‘to be alive’) Traditional Plant Medicine Initiative : This project is designed to reinvigorate local plant knowledge among members of Tla’amin First Nation and support the creation of a stewardship plan for the rich cultural reservoir that is embodied in the medicine plants within their traditional territories, as a gateway to individual and community healing.

The LIFT Community Services of Qathet Society, $30,000. qathet Community Justice: This project will focus on the development of a Restorative Justice Program within the local school district as well as partnering with the local RCMP to provide conflict resolution services, training and workshops, and coordinate public education and engagement events.

Programs and services that support people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, along with programs that target the prevention and intervention of domestic violence, are receiving more than $3.5 million.

The remaining grants will help fund community initiatives that address crime prevention, support child and youth advocacy centres, address Indigenous healing and rebuilding, enhance restorative justice and target human trafficking and sexual exploitation.