There are now 1998 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Of those, 1190 people have fully recovered.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 50 new cases this afternoon.

Three more deaths have also been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 103.

Dr.Henry says a big part of getting back to normal is making sure businesses do what they can to limit the spread of the virus and only open when its safe to do so.

“To ease restrictions we need to know that businesses are looking after your teams as well. Simply put, protecting your employees, protects your business and protects all of us.”

She added that a provincial plan for businesses explaining how to return to normal will be coming in the near future.

So far, over 71,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.