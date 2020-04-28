Campbell River doctors are sending a cautionary message about COVID-19.

They put together a video called ‘April 2020 COVID-19 Vancouver Island Doctor PSA.’

In it, they stress the seriousness of the disease and how you should take every precaution.

Family physician and GP in oncology, Dr. James Proctor, was among those who spoke in the video, which was created last week.

He said their goal is to spread the word, not the disease.

“(It was) basically just to keep the momentum going in terms of the precautions for avoiding COVID-19,” Proctor said. “(We’re) getting a little bit frustrated with some of the behaviours we see around people slacking off including in the hospital, (with) some staff as well, (which) just drove it.”

He said B.C. is doing “pretty good” compared to many other parts of the world, including places like Montreal and Toronto, “or God forbid, New York.”

Proctor confirmed that there are cases of COVID-19 in Campbell River. “I don’t mind saying that. We are not overwhelmed with them by any means. There are cases in the hospital. The precautions that are taken there, once there is any suspicion of it, are quite remarkable, actually, in terms of isolation and screening, and people taking care of themselves. But we’re not having the massive outbreaks that they are in the bigger centres.”

He said with talk of reopening B.C., the timing of the video is beneficial: “If they’re going to relax (the rules) people still have to be smart. They still have to recognize that transmission goes from person-to-person, and you can give it to somebody without even knowing about it. Whatever the new normal is in terms of handwashing, and distancing, and not coughing on people… all the basics.”

The physicians in the video include: Dr. Proctor, Dr. Ale Farias (Palliative Physician and GP in Oncology), Dr. Mike Weersink (Family Practice Physician), Dr. Roger Seldon (Emergency Room Physician), and Dr. Amelia Stegeman (Family Physician).