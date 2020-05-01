There are now 2145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 33 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 121, up one from yesterday’s numbers.

To date, 1357 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

One new death has been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 112.

As today is National Physicians Day and the start of National Medical Laboratory Week, Dr. Henry says it’s an “opportunity for all of us to recognize the dedication and contributions of our physicians, our medical laboratory professionals and all our other health-care workers – the people whose responsibility it is to care for all of us.”

“Let’s honour and protect them by doing all we can to continue to flatten the curve. When we are outside this weekend, think of them and always keep a safe physical distance from those around you. Be 100 per cent committed to keeping our firewall strong,” Dr. Henry adds.

So far, just over 86,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.