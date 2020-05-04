Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry has once again released the numbers for COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 53 new cases were confirmed in the province, bringing the total to 2224.

Out of those confirmed cases, 1417 people have fully recovered from the virus.

On Vancouver Island, one new case was announced, bringing the total to 124.

Three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 117.

So far, over 88,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.