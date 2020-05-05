Early projections suggest a higher than average wildfire threat across much of Canada in June. (Supplied by Natural Resources Canada)

Vancouver Island and the South Coast of British Columbia could face a greater-than-average threat of wildfires this summer.

Projections by Natural Resources Canada indicate an elevated forest fire risk will arrive in June and stretch from Vancouver Island right across most of BC and the prairies all the way to Northern Ontario.

Vancouver Island and North Central areas of the province will continue to face an elevated risk of forest fires all the way into September.

The NRC predictions suggest wildfire threat may decrease somewhat in July on the South Coast, but that is expected to disappear in August.

The NRC acknowledges these forecasts “should be viewed not for their accuracy, but for the general trends they present and are to be used as a long-range planning tool by fire resource managers.”