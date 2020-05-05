North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney believes the Liberal government isn’t giving veterans the support they need during these uncertain times.

Blaney, who is the federal NDP’s critic for Veterans Affairs, is calling for financial help for organizations that provide the services veterans need.

In a letter to Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence A. MacAulay, Blaney asked for the government to create a fund specifically for these organizations to weather the pandemic.

In the letter, Blaney said veterans were struggling to access the supports they needed before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Blaney added that organizations “who were filling gaps in the government’s delivery of services are trying to keep the lights on and continue their important work supporting our veterans.”

“These organizations help veterans facing mental health services, homelessness, and navigating Veterans Affairs programs,” Blaney said.

“The government has to step in and make sure these organizations get financial support to keep helping veterans.”

She also mentions that both she and the Minister were scheduled to be in Europe this week to commemorate the Liberation anniversaries.

“Helping these organizations is the right thing to do. We need to honour our veterans by ensuring they have the supports they need when this newest challenge is over. We can’t be in Europe to pay our respects this week, the least we can do is to help veterans service organizations stay afloat during this crisis. We owe our veterans that and much more,” Blaney said.

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands, the liberation of Germany, and the end of the Second World War in Europe.