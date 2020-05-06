In today’s update, the province announced 23 new cases of COVID-19.

The total for B.C is now at 2255, with no new cases confirmed on Vancouver Island; the second straight day in a row that has been the case.

Out of the 2255 confirmed cases, 1,494 people have recovered to full health.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, did announce three more deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total in the province to 124.

Dr. Henry says the public health measures will still have to be in place until we see a drastic decline in cases.

“We are not yet ready to make any changes to the measures we have in place – just this week, new outbreaks have emerged. Without continued vigilance, hot spots will quickly flare,” she said.

“We must chart a safe path forward together – one that will protect our province and give us the confidence that we can stay safe while increasing our social connections.”

Just under 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been done so far.