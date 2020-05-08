BC Parks image. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The countdown is on for the reopening of most of the province’s parks.

They’ll be open for day use only next Thursday, May 14, while most campgrounds and backcountry camping will open on June 1st.

The reopening includes many front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities and boat launches for day-use. As well:

Visitor centres, nature houses and concession buildings may be opened on a case-by-case basis.

In some instances, facilities such as playgrounds, hot springs, halls, and picnic shelters will remain closed.

The Discover Camping reservation system will be back online on May 25th at 7:00am to accept camping reservations.

Visitors are reminded they are responsible for their own safety and to practice physical distancing by giving extra space when passing people on trails and in parking lots and practising appropriate hygiene.

In keeping with public health guidelines around non-essential travel, you’re being asked to only visit a park close to their home and avoid travelling to small communities.

Some parks will remain closed at this time.

For a list of parks re-opening on May 14th, click here.