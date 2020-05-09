You’re being reminded to take steps to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

With temperatures rising throughout the province, B.C.’s most severe floods usually happen when melting snow and rain combine.

Floods can also be caused by storm surges, ice jams or damage to structures like dikes and dams.

The province has shared some tips to help you and your family prepare for potential flooding, which includes protecting your home, creating grab-and-go bags and recognizing the danger signs.

If you face a threatening flood situation, park your car away from streams and waterways, move electrical appliances to upper floors and anchor fuel supplies.

The province says that you should always listen to local officials if you are asked to evacuate.

In the event of flooding, steer clear of river shorelines, avoid driving through flood water and stay aware of landslide risks.

British Columbians can find more details in the new Flood Preparedness Guide released by PreparedBC.

The guide contains useful information that will help you better protect you and your home, while also helping you understand what to do if your home or community is at risk of flooding.