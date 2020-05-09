One person has been arrested in relation to a suspicious person call.

The call came in on Tuesday after police received a complaint in the Townsite neighbourhood of Powell River.

A witness said that an unknown man had walked into their back yard uninvited, and promptly left without incident when confronted.

Officers with the Powell River RCMP determined that the suspect was a Powell River man who was on court-ordered conditions stemming from 2018.

53-year-old Graham Lackey has been arrested and charged with failing to comply with a prohibition order and uttering threats. Lackey appeared before a judge and now being held in custody.

Police say Lackey had visited the Townsite area many times over the past few weeks and may have breached conditions he was on including not being allowed near a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground or anywhere a child under the age of 16 could be expected to be present.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to determine if any other unreported incidents that breach his conditions may have happened.

If you have any information that Lackey breached any of his conditions, call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.