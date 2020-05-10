The province is encouraging you to take action to help prevent house fires.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has seen an increase in reported fire-related deaths since the beginning of the year.

Between January 1st and April 30th, there were 15 fire-related deaths in British Columbia.

That’s an increase of ten over the same period last year.

“My thoughts go out to the families and communities impacted by these tragic deaths,” says Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe.”

“This week is Emergency Preparedness Week, and as people remain close to home during COVID-19, it’s an opportunity to test our smoke alarms and practise our home fire escape plans.”

“It could save a life,” Rice says.

Here are some tips to help keep yourself, your family and your loved ones safe at home:

Reduce fire risks

Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires. Always stay in the kitchen when cooking.

Always extinguish candles before leaving the room.

Encourage smokers to smoke outside the home and outside the garage. Thoroughly extinguish all smoking materials in water or sand.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets.

Make sure smoke alarms work

Test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button. Replace batteries according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Only working smoke alarms can give you the early warning needed to safely escape a fire in your home.

Make and practise a home fire escape plan