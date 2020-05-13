BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future is a population health survey gather information about British Columbians' experience, knowledge and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

How has the pandemic affected your life, your family, and your future?

That’s what the province wants to know as it enters the next stages of its response to COVID-19.

A new survey is gathering information about how the pandemic has impacted the health and well-being of British Columbians.

The BC COVID-19 survey: your story, our future is available online here in English and simplified Chinese.

Those who can’t complete the survey online or need assistance in another language can call 1-833-707-1900, seven days a week, between 8:30 and 4:30, to take the survey over the phone.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are joining with chief medical health officers of all B.C.’s health authorities to call on all British Columbians 18 and over to take this survey.

They say it’ll provide information that will help guide the pandemic response in the months to come.

“The purpose of this survey is to guide us in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dix said.

“From the beginning, we’ve called on all British Columbians to come together to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we’ve seen an extraordinary response as we’ve flattened the curve together. This survey is one more step you can take to help your community live as well as possible during this time.”

“We realize COVID-19 has touched the life of everyone in British Columbia and has required all of us to make sacrifices for the common good,” Dr. Henry said. “The information we gather through this survey will guide us as we chart our course through this pandemic, ensuring that we focus on the most effective prevention measures, minimize negative consequences, and support overall wellness.”

The survey asks questions about whether you’ve experienced COVID-19-related illness, actions you’ve taken to prevent COVID-19, the challenges you have faced during this pandemic and your overall well being.

The province says local data are essential for communities to support public health planning. Input from communities equips medical health officers across B.C. to support overall health and well being as we all learn to live with COVID-19.

At the end of the survey, you will be asked about your interest in taking part in two future initiatives: A serology survey (blood testing) to help determine immunity across the population, and the planning for digital tools to help identify and manage COVID-19 infections in your community.