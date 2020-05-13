The latest COVID-19 update from the province is in.

Sixteen new cases were reported in all of British Columbia, bringing the total in the province to 2376.

Out of those cases, 1859 people, or about 78 per cent, have now recovered from the virus.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with the total still sitting at 125.

Sadly, one new death was reported, bringing the total in B.C to 132.

So far, over 112,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reminding you of the survey launched to gather your insights about your experiences with COVID-19.

“The response has been outstanding,” Henry said. “In the last 24 hours since we announced it, over 75,000 people have responded as of noon today. This is valuable information to help us understand where we’ve been, who’s been affected, and where we need to go.”

“If you haven’t completed the survey yet, please take a few minutes to fill it in. It’s only about ten or 15 minutes. We want to hear from people across the province,” she added.

The BC COVID-19 survey: your story, our future is available online here in English and simplified Chinese.