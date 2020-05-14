Stay home.

That’s the message from the qathet Regional District with the May long weekend upon us.

Visitors are being urged to stay away from the qathet Regional District, City of Powell River, or Tla’amin Nation territory including Savary, Lasqueti and Texada islands until further notice.

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan said you need to do your part to help flatten the curve.

“If you have a provincial park in your area, by all means visit it. Do not travel great distances, we need to stay close to home,” the Premier said. “Wherever you live is an outstanding place. Stay there and enjoy it.”

District Chair Patrick Brabazon expressed concern with visitors coming to the region during the holiday.

“BC Ferries has advised that all reservations from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale this Thursday and Friday are now full. This is extremely worrying for our entire region,” Brabazon said.

“Our communities are not prepared to welcome visitors at this time. We are, in the strongest way possible, recommending you postpone your trip. It could save lives. Please do your part to protect your neighbours and fellow Canadians.”

The district says that our health care facilities rely on limited resources and are continuing to provide for those in need.

Our essential services, including grocery stores, are already very limited in providing for the needs of current residents,” it added.

“We are not equipped to service a large influx of visitors and if exposed, our small and remote communities are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.”