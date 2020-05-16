Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the province today (Saturday), bringing the total to 2,428.

1 more person has died, bringing the death toll to 141.

The Restart BC Plan will begin phase two shortly.

“On Tuesday, May 19th, businesses may start the process of slowly reopening,” said Dr. Henry.

“We have to make a pact with each other that we are going to keep our germs to ourselves, and stay home is we are feeling unwell,” she added.

Hospitalizations continue to fall, as only 49 people are currently hospitalized, with 11 in acute care.

1,932 people have now fully recovered, and 79% of British Columbians diagnosed with COVID-19 have now fully recovered.

The breakdown of cases by Health Authority is as follows: