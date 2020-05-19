The province wants to answer any questions you might have about the future of K-12 schools as we move into the new normal.

Tomorrow night, it’s hosting a virtual town hall on the Government of BC’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

It will be hosted by Minister of Education Rob Fleming and President of British Columbia School Trustees Association Stephanie Higginson, who will be on hand to answer questions or concerns from parents.

You can submit questions during the Facebook livestream and can also submit them in advance by visiting this link.

