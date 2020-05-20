The Powell River Airport (supplied by Dave Brindle, City of Powell River)

Pacific Coastal Airlines says starting June 1st it will be resuming service between Vancouver and Powell River.

The company suspended operations from March 25th until May 31st due to COVID-19.

The airline says that while it will be servicing customers once again, it will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of customers and staff.

Some of the new revised schedules include:

The #201 departing Vancouver at 08:30, arriving Powell River at 09:05 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

The #202 departing Powell River at 09:30, arriving Vancouver at 10:05 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

The #217 departing Vancouver at 16:15, arriving Powell River at 16:50 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

The #218 departing Powell River at 17:15, arriving Vancouver at 17:50 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

To learn more about Pacific Coastal Airlines and its new and reduced schedules, click here.