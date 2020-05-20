Pacific Coastal Airlines says starting June 1st it will be resuming service between Vancouver and Powell River.

The company suspended operations from March 25th until May 31st due to COVID-19.

The airline says that while it will be servicing customers once again, it will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of customers and staff.

Some of the new revised schedules include:

  • The #201 departing Vancouver at 08:30, arriving Powell River at 09:05 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
  • The #202 departing Powell River at 09:30, arriving Vancouver at 10:05 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
  • The #217 departing Vancouver at 16:15, arriving Powell River at 16:50 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
  • The #218 departing Powell River at 17:15, arriving Vancouver at 17:50 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

To learn more about Pacific Coastal Airlines and its new and reduced schedules, click here.