Procession to honour Snowbird planned for tonight in Halifax
Captain Jennifer Casey was the team's Public Affairs Officer (supplied by RCAF Twitter pafe)
There will be a procession through Halifax tonight as the remains of Captain Jennifer Casey return home.
The 35-year old was the public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. She died when the jet she was in crashed in Kamloops a week ago.
There will be a homecoming ceremony this evening when Casey’s remains arrive at the Shell Aerocentre followed by a procession through Halifax to the Atlantic Funeral Home.
People who plan to gather for the procession are being asked to wear the Snowbirds colours of red and white.