From creating online games to building websites, students now have access to free, live online coding workshops.

They’re being offered through the Ministry of Education website, Keep Learning BC.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says students need programs that will lead to 21st-century careers.

He added that “with new access to live, weekly workshops from across the country through Canada Learning Code, B.C. students can expand their coding education while learning from experts through real-time programs designed for specific age groups that will help engage young minds.”

Now available on Keep Learning BC, Canada Learning Code offers free, live workshops that students and teachers can access that will help kids as young as nine learn how to code in different forms.

This includes creating websites, online games and generative art, among others.

New coding workshops are added each week and can be found on the Keep Learning BC website here, or directly here.

Canada Learning Code is also planning a virtual coding conference that students will be able to take part in this summer.

“We’ve reimagined our popular in-person learning experiences to create live online classes that are optimized for project-based, highly collaborative and interactive learning opportunities,” said Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO of Canada Learning Code.

“At each workshop, there is a team of instructors to help youth discover the power of technology to solve problems and become builders – not just consumers of technology.”

The province created Keep Learning BC to help students and families stay engaged with their education during the pandemic.

Along with learning resources, the website also includes helpful guides to maintain routines and stay safe online, giving parents information about how to talk to their children about COVID-19, along with other mental health resources to manage stress or anxiety.

Since it was launched, Keep Learning BC has been visited by more than 286,300 unique users.