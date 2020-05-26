The Prime Minister says the country is making progress on securing personal protective equipment. Justin Trudeau says a new contract to build masks to protect against COVID-19 has been inked with General Motors. The auto dealer will build 10-million face masks. Trudeau also reported that over the last 10 weeks over 40 flights have arrived in Canada carrying much needed personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and gowns. Trudeau says 10,000 ventilators designed by Canadian scientist and Nobel laureate Arthur McDonald will be delivered this summer, bringing the total of Made in Canada ventilators to 40,000.

Trudeau also says Canadian Armed Forces serving in Ontario’s long-term care homes have made some “extremely troubling observations.” Trudeau says he spoke to the Ontario Premier about those conditions this morning and has agreed to extend the military service in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec.

This morning the Canadian Forces reported 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That is up from 28 less than a week ago.

Trudeau also says he is going to take a serological test when they are available because he was exposed to COVID-19 when his wife Sophie was diagnosed with the virus. Trudeau says the test for antibodies is important to discover how the virus has been present in the country.