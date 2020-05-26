BC Ferries is working on plans to resume service throughout the fleet.

A first step is resuming service on the Nanaimo (Departure Bay) – Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) route on June 3rd.

The route will start with four round trips per day.

“In order to support coastal B.C. and respond to the needs of British Columbians, we are gradually and safely restoring our service,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO.

“Demand has increased such that resuming service on the Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay route better serves the needs of customers.”

The daily schedule on the Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay route will be:

From Horseshoe Bay : 8:30am, 12:30pm, 2:50pm, and 6:50pm

From Departure Bay: 10:30am, 12:50pm, 2:30pm, and 4:50pm

BC Ferries says its priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees, and the company will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines during this gradual resumption of service.

Safety measures in place include limiting passenger capacity by 50 per cent to support physical distancing, allowing customers to remain in their vehicles during the sailing on all car decks, and enhanced cleaning and screening of travellers.

The Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay sailings will operate at a 50 per cent passenger capacity as per Transport Canada guidelines to help support physical distancing.

BC Ferries strongly recommends customers intending to travel on that route consider the following:

Due to reduced capacity on the route, make an advanced booking to guarantee your travel.

Arrive at the terminal at least an hour before your sailing.

Check-in processing is currently longer due to the need to screen customers prior to travel.

Foot passengers should arrive well in advance because passenger capacity is limited.

Travel on an alternative route if possible, such as the Tsawwassen – Duke Point or Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay routes.

Existing bookings made by customers on the Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay route between June 3 and July 1 will be cancelled and the reservation fee refunded as sailing times have changed.

BC Ferries says it will contact these customers directly.