Only 11 new cases of COVID-19 were announced this afternoon.

The total number of confirmed cases in British Columbia now sits at 2541 with 258 of those listed as active cases.

So far, 2122 people have recovered back to full health and no new deaths were reported in the province for the first time in a couple of weeks.

The number of cases on Vancouver Island didn’t change either with the amount staying at 127.

Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry says as phase two gets underway in B.C everyone needs to keep following the guidelines laid out by the province.

“From what we have learned, and what we continue to learn about this virus the measures we have in place are the best things we can do to slow the spread. That’s why we’re trying to have a series of measures that work in our community that we can sustain over time,” explained Henry.

“Everyone in B.C has put in the effort over the past number of weeks and months now to flatten our curve, to keep it as low as we can get and we’re now one week into phase two with more people out, and more businesses open. We can not go back to our pre-COVID days, we need to find that balance that allows us to get things moving, to have increased social contact and social connection but not to go back to the place where this virus can take off and infect a large number of people in a short period of time.”

So far over 130,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.