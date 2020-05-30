More support for renters facing violent situations is now available thanks to changes to the B.C.’s tenancy law.

The new law legislation will allow renters facing any kind of violent situation within or outside of the home the opportunity to end their tenancy early with no punishment.

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Mitzi Dean says everyone should feel safe in their home.

“With these changes, anyone who experiences violence can make decisions about their housing that are right for them and their loved ones without having to worry about paying extra rent. This change is another step forward for protecting renters in British Columbia and helps people who have experienced violence move to a home where they are safe,” said Dean.

Under the new legislation, violence includes activities that have or are likely to have a negative effect on the security, safety or physical well-being of a renter.

For example, a person living in a rental home who is being harassed or threatened by someone they know, or a stranger, may be able to end their rental agreement without financial penalty.

To learn more about the new legislation, click here.