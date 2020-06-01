The Powell River Airport (supplied by Dave Brindle, City of Powell River)

A sense of normalcy is back at the Powell River Airport

The city reopened the airport terminal today.

The terminal had been closed since March 26th to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: City closes Powell River Airport terminal building

“We’ve done what WorkSafeBC and the Provincial Health Officer has asked us to do,” said Occupational Health and Safety Coordinator, Adam Hueston.

“The City has conducted the necessary risk assessments and we’ve come up with a plan for barriers, distancing and disinfection.”

Only passengers with reservations are allowed into the terminal building, and physical distancing markers are in place, every two metres.

All drop-offs and arrival greetings are to be done in the terminal parking lot.

Pacific Coastal Airlines will also return to service between Powell River and Vancouver starting today, with its own safety precautions in place.

All Pacific Coastal reservations must be booked online or by phone at 1-800-663-2872.

Customers will not be allowed into the terminal to make reservations or book cargo shipments.

All measures will be followed according to strict federal government directives and those will be posted on signs at the terminal for new COVID-19 restrictions for air travel and face-covering requirements for air travellers.