All of the Tla’amin First Nation outdoor playgrounds are now open to the public.

Signs will be posted near the playgrounds however to remind everyone to practice safe physical distancing and to sanitize their hands before and after using the equipment.

The Tla’amin First Nation is asking that if you notice others using the playground when you arrive, wait your turn or come back later.

It is also asking you to keep an eye on your kids while they play to make sure physical distancing is being kept.