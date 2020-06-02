The City of Powell River will be reopening some of its recreational services and programs on a limited basis this month.

“Since we closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on activities that we can provide in a safe outdoor environment where increased physical distancing measures are present was our top priority in our reopening plan,” said manager of recreation, Neil Pukesh.

The city says that Parks, Recreation and Culture has been working with the BC Parks and Recreation Association, Recreation Facilities Association of BC, WorkSafeBC, Vancouver Coastal Health, and the Municipal Insurance Agency of BC on developing a reopening strategy that allows the community the opportunity for a safe return of services and programs.

Midway through the month, the city will restart the co-ed adult slo-pitch league. At the same time, it will begin to offer registered outdoor adult fitness programs throughout its parks.

“Our plan is to start with modified slo-pitch games and registered outdoor fitness programs to include rules that promote personal safety, good hygiene and physical distancing measures,” Pukesh said.

The reopening plan will further expand on Monday, July 6 to include weekly children’s summer camps and limited access to the weight room.

The weight room layout will be modified to promote physical distancing and access will now be offered through a reservation process to control participation.

Additional cleaning supplies and signage will also be installed throughout.

However, the city will not be reopening the Aquatic Centre at this time. A plan to reopen the facility will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Specific details on the programs and services will be released through the Parks, Recreation & Culture department website and Facebook page.