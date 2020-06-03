No news yet on what the new school year will look like
(Education Minister Stephen Lecce Courtesy of CPAC)
We still don’t know what school will look like in September in Ontario. Education Minister, Stephen Lecce says all options are on the table as the province continues to consult with medical officials, parent groups and school staff. Lecce says the emphasis of the decision has to be on the safety of children and staff. Lecce says he will be able to detail what the plan is for the new school year “in the coming weeks.”