The Powell River RCMP is looking for a suspect(s) after signs at the Recreation Complex were vandalized.

Police say they were called to the Powell River Recreation Complex around 10:56am Saturday morning and believe a number of the COVID-19 social distancing signs in the area were spray-painted with graffiti the night before.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

Officers are also reminding residents that 30 km/h school zones are now in effect from 8:00am to 5:00pm on school days as school is back in session.

Over the last week, officers responded to a total of 118 calls, including five for theft, three assaults, one impaired driving call, and two for break and entering