Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reminding British Columbians to follow the province’s public health measures.

In the daily COVID-19 update, Dr. Henry explained that while expressing your right to free speech is a good thing, we have to also keep our communities safe from the pandemic.

“Racialized communities face obstacles that others do not, and we have seen British Columbians proudly stand up and speak out against racism,” said Henry.

“Exercising our right to peaceful demonstration is extremely important, and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones and friends safe during this pandemic.”

Dr. Henry says whether you’re going to the grocery store, seeing friends on a patio, or attending a peaceful demonstration, the same rules for safe physical distancing apply.

“Be mindful of the risks you are taking and continue to follow the provincial health officer’s order to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people,” said Henry.

“Consider alternative ways to peacefully demonstrate, as we have seen elsewhere. Gather in smaller numbers in multiple locations, maintain a safe physical distance from those around you and use a non-medical cloth mask for the brief periods when in closer contact to others.”

In the daily briefing, 22 new cases were announced throughout the province, bringing the total in B.C to 2,623.

Of those cases, 85 per cent have now recovered back to full health.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island and one death in the province was announced.

Dr. Henry says we must work together to get our message out there and to also limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s stand united across our province, our nation and around the world. Let’s continue to work together and learn from others to keep our firewall strong and importantly, use this time to spread the message of respect and tolerance rather than spreading the virus.”