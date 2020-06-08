BC Parks image. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

BC Parks has funding available for community-led projects that support conservation and recreation.

From the $240,000 offered, volunteers and community groups can apply for up to $5,000 per project for 2020-21.

Each of the six BC Parks regions has been allocated $20,000 to support conservation projects and $20,000 to support recreation projects.

In past years, funding has gone to projects that include controlling invasive species, gathering conservation data and installing interpretive signage, as well as building huts, docks, and trails.

The funding comes annually through the Park Enhancement Fund (PEF), which supports volunteer initiatives, ecological monitoring, and research projects that enhance provincial parks or the services offered in them.

Interested volunteers and community groups must submit a project proposal by June 26.

Projects will be chosen in early July and must be completed by March 31, 2021.

For more information, including criteria, deadlines and how to apply for a grant from the PEF, click here.