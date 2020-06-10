The Powell River RCMP is investigating after someone set a COVID-19 social distancing sign on fire.

On June 7th at around 11:19pm, police responded to a request for assistance from Powell River Fire Rescue at the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Complex Way.

Even though the fire was quickly put out, the sign was badly damaged.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, over the last week, police responded to a total of 117 calls, including four for theft, two assaults, five impaired driving calls, and two cases of break and entering.