Save-On-Foods and Western Family are stepping up for local food banks struggling to meet the surge in demand.

They’re teaming up to donate 50 per cent of all net proceeds on Western Family products sold between June 11th and 17th, to food banks across Western Canada.

In its third annual Share It Forward campaign, Save-On-Foods is aiming to donate $300,000 to its food bank partners in every community served from Vancouver Island to Winnipeg to Whitehorse, and everywhere in between.

The seven-day event will see half of all net proceeds of every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare stores across Western Canada donated directly to local food banks.

All donations will stay in the communities they were raised.

“With more Western Canadians relying on food banks during this crisis, it’s absolutely critical that we do our part to come together to support our neighbours,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“The work our food bank partners do for their communities is so important, especially now. I am so proud of the results of our last two Share It Forward events and I can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

Annual donations of food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million are distributed to local food banks, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store fundraisers.