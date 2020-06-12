People across the islands and south coast are getting a funding boost from the BC Arts Council.

After advancing 50 per cent of operating funding immediately in April, the arts council is distributing the remaining 50 per cent to organizations this July.

Combined, organizations throughout British Columbia will receive more than $15 million to help give them certainty and flexibility as they budget for the year.

“Arts and culture bring people together and have the ability to help us heal during the pandemic,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “By supporting artists and arts organizations, we are ensuring that the culture sector can come back strong in the future.”

The BC Arts Council also launched a microgrant pilot program to support artists to continue to make art and develop their practice during the pandemic.

The program was possible thanks to a donation from the Yosef Wosk Family Foundation.

Until June 30th, artists and cultural practitioners can apply for up to $1,500 to help adapt to changes in the sector. For example, artists can use the grant to learn video editing or livestream a performance.

“We’ve provided support to organizations and now we’re focusing on the heart of our sector – individual artists,” said Susan Jackson, chair of the BC Arts Council.

“These new microgrants will help artists and cultural practitioners adapt existing projects or aspects of their practice to meet new challenges. The grants are designed to respond quickly, to support artists with immediate creative development opportunities.”

The province says these actions build on its “ongoing support for the arts and culture sector. “

In March, the BC Arts Council launched its $3-million Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement, as well as advancing 50 per cent of operating funding to organizations and changing program requirements in response to COVID-19.

To apply for a BC Arts Council microgrant, click here.