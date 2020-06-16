The federal government is extending Canada Emergency Response Benefits by eight weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today during his daily briefing. This extension is for people who cannot find work, or can’t go back to their jobs because they haven’t reopened yet.

Trudeau said the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, “There is a long journey ahead and some sectors will be able to bounce back quicker than others.”

For people who tapped into the CERB payments at the beginning of April, the $2,000 payments would have ended in the first week of July.

Trudeau also announced the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until July 21st. Trudeau made the announcement saying, “It is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight COVID-19.”