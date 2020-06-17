A man in his 40s is facing several charges after what started out as a routine traffic stop in Powell River.

On June11th at roughly 12:35 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle heading north in an alley between Nootka Street and Massett Street, after it was determined not to have insurance.

The driver sped up to evade police, but was stopped a short time later.

He then got out of the vehicle and started running, but was tracked down after a brief foot pursuit.

The 44-year-old was arrested for flight from police and a search uncovered fentanyl, crystal meth and crack cocaine in his possession.

He’ll be appearing in court in September, and will be facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, driving while prohibited, and flight from police.