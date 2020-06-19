Limited food services are back on board with BC Ferries.

The company says it’s “carefully introducing” it on select routes between Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

It’s now available on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay, and Horseshoe Bay – Langdale routes.

This includes a limited burger menu, chicken strips, fries, handheld breakfast sandwiches, hot oatmeal, packaged salads, brewed coffee and tea, beverages, packaged pastries, cold cereal, yogurt and fruit cups.

On vessels travelling between Tsawwassen – Duke Point, Bread Garden sandwiches, sushi, brewed coffee and tea, beverages, packaged pastries, cold cereal, yogurt and fruit cups will be available.

All hot food will be served in packaging for passengers to take to their vehicles, outer deck or limited cafeteria seating.

In a release, BC Ferries said it “remains committed to the health and safety of its customers and employees, and the company will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines during this gradual resumption of food service.”

This comes after BC Ferries made face coverings mandatory for passengers when they can’t maintain a physical distance of two metres.