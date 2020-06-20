New sailings will be coming to the Powell River (Westview) – Texada Island (Blubber Bay) this July.

As of July 1st, the Monday to Friday 1:00pm sailing from Blubber Bay and 1:50pm from Westview have been added to the schedule.

BC Ferries is reminding passengers that on routes longer than 30 minutes, they will be required to have a face mask that covers both your mouth and nose.

While you don’t have to wear the mask all the time, you will have to in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

Before boarding, you will be asked to confirm you have a face covering, and are willing to wear it when necessary. If you answer ‘no’ or fail to answer, you will be refused service.

For routes under 30 minutes, BC Ferries asks you to have a facemask to wear if appropriate physical distancing can not be made.

