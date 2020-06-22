The investigation continues into the case of the dismembered bears in Campbell River.

Earlier this month, Joe Young posted on social media that he came across the remains of four small bears, which he believed to be cubs, on a logging road.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Environment said the Conservation Officer Service continues to investigate, and “the status remains unchanged.”

It added that if folks have info “they could call the RAPP line.”

RAPP is an acronym for Report All Poachers and Polluters and should be used to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.

It’s toll-free at 1-877-952-7277and available 24/7.

Meanwhile, the non-profit Fur-Bearers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Fur-Bearers spokesperson, Michael Howie, hope someone must know something: “Frequently we know in these types of situations, particularly as you get into more rural areas, there’s frequently talk that happens or someone thought they saw something… that’s the kind of information that can be a very pivotal piece of information that you may not realize at the time.”

Howie added that the Fur-Bearers are not going to let this lie.

“This will be investigated, and we will continue to push for justice in these kinds of incidents, that they won’t be forgotten or missed or anything like that, and hopefully so that our media partners will also continue to put a spotlight on this, as these types of wildlife incidents, potential crimes, very often get swept off to the side.”

Reports can also be made online anonymously here.