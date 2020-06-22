British Columbia’s provincial health officer says we’ve been doing a good job to limit the spread of COVID-19 so far, but we have to keep doing our part moving ahead.

“Everybody in B.C has put an immense effort to stay safe as we gradually restart over the last few weeks here in British Columbia. As we look ahead our objective is to keep doing that to keep our COVID-19 rates low and slow. We know that when the virus is anywhere, the risk is everywhere.”

Dr. Henry adds that even as B.C leads the way across the country in response to COVID-19, we must still follow all the guidelines to keep COVID-19 transmission rates low.

“We must continue however to minimize our cases, to manage them quickly and effectively with public health action and with everybody doing their part, then modify our approach as needed.”

“The gradual easing of restrictions means more activities can get underway, but it does not mean that (we) change our basic precipices, the foundations of what is keeping us safe here in British Columbia, and that is our safe physical distancing, making sure that we keep our groups small so that we’re not exposing large numbers of people, and we know who we can contact if we need too.”

“As well, my order limiting 50 people at gatherings and events will be in place until we have effective means to stop COVID-19 in our province,” Dr. Henry explained.

Today, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, including one new case on Vancouver Island.

The total on Vancouver Island now sits at 131 and the provincial total has reached 2,822.

B.C currently has 182 active cases, with a recovery rate of 87 per cent.