Officers with the Powell River RCMP are looking for two suspects after a section of the Town Centre Mall was damaged.

Police say on June 19th at approximately 11:00am, officers responded to a mischief complaint at the mall.

Once on scene, they looked at surveillance video which showed a male and female spray-painting the wall of an alcove on the north side of the mall.

The vandalism happened that morning at 4:35am and the RCMP says both the male and female had hoodies on.

Police are also looking for a suspect after a bike was stolen from Marine Avenue.theft.

On June 22nd at approximately 1:23am, officers responded to a report of a stolen bike in the 4400 block of Marine Avenue. The bike was described as a black mountain bike with red writing. It also has a 49cc gas engine on it.

Anyone information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Powell River RCMP responded to 77 total calls over the last week, including two thefts, five assaults, one break and enter, and six reports of mischief.