We’re in a unique and unusual time.

That’s according to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who said until we have an effective treatment or vaccine, COVID-19 will continue to circulate in our communities.

In today’s update, Dr. Henry said we need to keep our actions going to minimize cases.

“The things we have been doing will get us through this time and allow us to safely enjoy many activities this summer and through the fall.”

No matter where we may be this summer, she’s sending out a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us.

“So let’s make sure we travel respectfully, by using our travel manners, planning ahead, being prepared and maintaining safe social interactions,” Dr. Henry said.

“Before you go, do your research. Check-in with the community to understand if it is welcoming visitors and what services are available and what may still be closed. Take your provisions with you if needed, and while away, take the same safety precautions you have been doing at home.”

And, for the visitors who come to B.C. from elsewhere in Canada, she adds that we should show them how we are staying vigilant and doing what we can to protect our communities, our Elders and our loved ones.

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19 cases were announced, for a total of 2,849 in British Columbia.

There are 162 active cases in the province and 2,516 people who tested positive have recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 88 per cent.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island with the case count sitting at 131.

There’s been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 171 deaths.

Over 181,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province so far.