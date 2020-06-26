Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is touching on the new data released by the First Nations Health Authority.

It shows that 86 First Nations individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 through June 14th.

“The low impact of COVID-19 on Indigenous peoples in B.C. that we have seen so far is a result of ongoing collaboration and an unwavering commitment by community and health leaders to put appropriate measures in place to protect communities,” Dr. Henry said.

“The enhanced measures and additional support that are now in place, especially for rural and remote communities, will help to keep everyone safe until an effective treatment or vaccine is available.”

Dr. Henry said that while she’s encouraged by this outcome, the result has come with hardship.

“The need to put aside important cultural gatherings to maintain a safe physical distance and to limit visitors has had a great social, mental and economic impact on many. It also reminds us of the resilience that First Nations communities continue to display in the face of hardships.”

Like all of us, Dr. Henry said communities need to assess the risks and do what is right for them.

She added a slow and cautious approach has allowed us to flatten the curve and will keep us safe in the months ahead.

“Every day that we do our part and take steps to protect our families, Elders and loved ones makes a difference. Let’s keep going.”

In today’s update, the province announced ten new COVID-19 cases.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with that total still at 131.

The total number of cases in B.C. now sits at 2,878, with 159 active cases and a recovery rate of 88 per cent.

One new death was reported, with the death toll sitting at 174.

Over 185,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province so far.