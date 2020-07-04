LUXURY AT HOME – The Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke

Oceanfront Luxury Staycation

The Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke is an ideal choice for guests who want the feeling of a destination vacation, but with the benefits of being close to home. Considered a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation due to its prime oceanfront location and world-class services and amenities, the full-service resort features luxurious guest rooms, exceptional dining experiences, and a wonderful spa.

The outdoor oceanfront terrace offers cozy seating and fire pits to relax at during your stay, and the state-of-the-art athletic centre will impress any fitness enthusiast. With a beautiful and bright pool area, guests can relax by the indoor pool and hot tub while enjoying the ocean views.

Located only 45 minutes from downtown Victoria, the Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke rises over the Pacific Ocean and offers breathtaking views of Sooke Harbour, Sooke Basin, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Olympic Mountains. Guests will enjoy the secluded luxury of a seaside resort with a premium level of style, sophistication, and elegance that will please the most discriminating of tastes. From the moment guests arrive, our exceptional staff will take care of every detail with incredible service and exquisite fare that is guaranteed to impress.

Conveniently located near unique local attractions, including the Sooke Pot Holes, French Beach, and the West Coast Trail, the resort is perfectly situated to inspire a truly West Coast experience. With activities ranging from sight-seeing, scuba diving, hiking, cycling, fishing, kayaking, whale watching, zip lining and much more. Sooke is a scenic destination that you will find to be Greater Victoria’s best kept secret.

Elegant Oceanfront Nuptials

From rehearsal dinners, to oceanfront ceremonies and customized receptions, Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke can be your wedding venue from start-to-finish. Luxurious accommodations complimented by unparalleled hospitality; a dedicated team of professionals will ensure the wedding of your dreams becomes a reality. And with Sooke Harbour providing the backdrop for your “I do,” the seaside pavilion is an ideal ceremony location.

For your reception, we offer a beautiful outdoor terrace with ocean views, and our Grand Ballroom features over 5,000 square feet of customizable space that can be configured perfectly to host wedding receptions for up to 225 seated guests (restrictions now in place due to COVID-19). Choose from a selection of plated and buffet dinner options, or work with the culinary artists at our in-house restaurantwho will take great pride in developing a custom menu for a truly unique experience.

The resort is also pleased to offer the exclusive use of our luxurious Bentley, including a driver, which can be used for photos, bridal party transportation, or to jet off to the airport for your honeymoon.

The Ultimate Guest Penthouse

Located on the top, this two master bedroom, two ensuite, perfectly-appointed penthouse is an ideal retreat. With its high ceilings, gas fireplace, and a large Smart TV discretely hidden behind wooden doors, the living room will provide the perfect place to entertain guests, or simply relax and take in the spectacular ocean views.

Guests of the penthouse will enjoy a fully outfitted gourmet kitchen, including wet bar, five private outdoor terraces. Features include a large oceanfront terrace with private hot tub, natural gas BBQ, outdoor kitchen, and a dining area for 6 people – all with fantastic ocean views. The exterior living space extends to a private terrace with a putting green; an outdoor garden area; and a second deck.

Guests of the penthouse will have full access to all of the resort’s amenities including a state-of-the-art athletic centre featuring Technogym equipment, an indoor pool and hot tub, pier and marina (2017), 24-hour boat launch, and free Wi-Fi. Additional on-site amenities that will add to your experience include Le Sooke Spa, West Coast Grill restaurant, Vault lounge, and a café.

This vacation season, take a luxurious vacation without getting on a plane and discover the elegance of British Columbia at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke, 6926 West Coast Road in Sooke, BC.

Find all the information you’ll need to book your vacation below;

Online at: https://www.prestigehotelsandresorts.com/locations/sooke/overview/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prestigeoceanfrontresortsooke/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prestigeresorts/?hl=en

Or by Canada Post at 6929 W Coast Rd, Sooke, BC V9Z 0V1

