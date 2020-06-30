Taxi and limousine operators will pay less to keep their vehicles on the road as part of the province’s work to support the industry during the pandemic.

On June 22nd, the annual licence renewal fee was reduced for commercial operators who hold a Passenger Directed Vehicle Authorization (PDVA), which includes taxi and limousine operators.

In the past, these licensees paid an annual fee of $100 per vehicle with no overall fee cap. It has been reduced to $50 per vehicle with a licence fee cap of $5,000.

“We’ve heard from operators and drivers about the impact of COVID-19 on British Columbians who make their living in the taxi industry,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Lowering the annual licence fee is just one of the ways our government can step in and help this industry as we continue to reopen and recover together.”

Additional temporary measures to support the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic have also been introduced including:

waiving plate fees for all operators,

allowing eligible licensees to defer their passenger transportation renewal fee for up to six months, and

allowing insurance payments to be temporarily suspended for fleet and non-fleet customers.

“Throughout the pandemic, operators and drivers in the taxi and limo industry have worked hard to protect passengers, with new measures focused on hygiene to prevent transmission,” Trevena said. “This work has been so important in maintaining what has been designated an essential service,” added Trevena.

For more information on what the province has done to support taxi and limousine operators, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.