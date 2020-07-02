Important COVID-19 Information & Updates

The physicians of Powell River and qathet region invite you to visit their website at divisionsbc.ca/powell-river for information about COVID-19 and links to helpful virtual resources. This includes resources to support good mental health, which is especially important while our daily interactions are reduced.

Speaking of virtual, have you heard of virtual care? Local medical clinics are offering visits with family doctors and nurse practitioners over the phone, or by video. Safe in-person visits can also be arranged as necessary. Book your appointment first, by phone or online; all contact info is listed on divisionsbc.ca/powell-river. If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can see which clinics are accepting new patients. The walk-in clinic is taking virtual appointments, please book ahead.

Though BC has entered Phase 3 of the pandemic, we’re not out of the woods yet. “As restrictions are slowly eased, it’s so important for all of us tocontinue to maintain physical distance and to follow the advice of our Public Health officials,” notes local family physician Danielle Marentette. “We have done so well to this point; we can’t let our guard down now.”

Let’s enjoy the summer in ways that protect our whole community during Covid-19. And if you’re unwell, or have a pre-existing condition that requires care, your healthcare team is available to help.

What about an emergency situation? Please don’t hesitate to use the Emergency Room at the hospital. New protocols are in place to keep everyone safe, which includes calling ahead if you have any of the most common symptoms of Covid 19. Those are: a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue or chills. Any symptom is a sign that it’s time to get tested.

The Powell River, Tla’amin and qathet community has been smart and lucky so far. Let’s stay safe and be kind – we’re in this together.

Division of Family Practice – Powell River

Phone Number: 604-485-4700

Email: powellriver@divisionsbc.ca

Website: www.divisionsbc.ca/powell-river