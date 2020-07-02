The RCMP says unlicensed ATVs and dirt bikes are being driven recklessly around Powell River.

Police are getting reports that they’ve been seen on public highways and roads, and are reminding everyone that this is illegal.

If you’re caught driving an unlicensed off-road vehicle on roads and highways, you’ll have it taken away from you, and you’ll likely face a large fine.

The RCMP is also reminding you that It can also end in tragedy if they collide with a car or a truck.

“As many of these operators appear to be school aged, the detachment is asking parents to help prevent this by having conversations with these riders,” the RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

